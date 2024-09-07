West Bengal Medical Council issues show cause notice to Sandip Ghosh

Kolkata, Sep 7 The West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) on Saturday issued a show cause notice to the former principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, Sandip Ghosh.

Sources said that if Ghosh does not give any reply to the show case notice within the next 72 hours, his registration might be cancelled.

Earlier, the state health department, too, announced the suspension of Ghosh from the state medical services on grounds of the on-going criminal proceedings against him.

The controversial doctor is currently in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody for his alleged links with financial irregularities in RG Kar Hospital.

Earlier, on August 28, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) announced the suspension of Ghosh from the association.

In the suspension notice, the IMA pointed out how the West Bengal branch of the association and certain other associations of doctors demanded action against Ghosh citing “the nature of disrepute” brought by him to the profession on the whole.

Soon after that, another prominent doctors’ body in the state, the West Bengal Orthopedic Association (WBOA), on September 3, announced the termination of Ghosh’s membership from the association.

Besides the financial irregularities case, Ghosh is also being probed by the CBI in connection with the investigation in the rape and murder of a junior doctor of RG Kar last month.

The CBI is trying to track links between the two cases amid allegations by members of the medical fraternity in the state, including junior and senior doctors, that the victim met the ghastly end as she came to know about the irregularities at RG Kar.

A crucial hearing in the rape and murder case is scheduled at the Supreme Court on Monday, where the CBI is supposed to submit its progress reports on the investigation in the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor