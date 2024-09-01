West Bengal: Minor Girl Molested by Hospital Staff in Howrah

A laboratory technician has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl at a state-run hospital in West Bengal’s Howrah district, police said on Sunday (September 1). The incident took place on Saturday evening at Howrah District Headquarters Hospital, where the 12-year-old girl was admitted last week, they said.

According to a family member of the minor, she came out of the laboratory in tears, as the accused had touched her "inappropriately" and threatened her with dire consequences if she mentioned about the matter to anyone.The laboratory assistant has been arrested and an investigation is underway, an officer said.

Meanwhile, members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI(M), on Sunday demonstrated at the hospital, demanding the resignation of the hospital superintendent.Narayan Chattopadhyay, Superintendent of Howrah Government Hospital, said that the hospital has sought an explanation from the “private partner who did the CT scan of the victim”.