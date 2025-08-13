West Bengal: One arrested for 'attack' on policemen during Nabanna Avijan march

Kolkata, Aug 13 A youth has been arrested in connection with "beating" up a cop during Nabanna Avijan (march to state secretariat) on August 9, Kolkata Police said on Wednesday.

The person, identified as Chandan Gupta, was arrested in the New Market area in central Kolkata on Tuesday night.

Gupta (40) hails from Jagaddal in North 24 Parganas district. The police claimed that the arrested person is directly linked to the case.

"We have arrested one person named Chandan Gupta after examining various footage of the day of the incident. He was arrested at the junction of BB Ganguly Street and Bentinck Street. Further investigation is on in this case," said a senior police officer.

There are multiple charges against the arrested person, including attempt to murder, obstructing a government servant from discharging his duty and wilful assault.

A case has been registered under sections 109 (1) (attempt to murder), 121 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3 (5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The first anniversary of the ghastly rape and murder of a woman junior doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 was marred by massive violence following a scuffle between cops and protesters participating in the Nabanna Avijan.

The victim's mother alleged that she was beaten up by the policemen after she, along with her husband and other protesters, tried to march towards Nabanna.

The victim’s mother and the BJP leaders alleged that in the police action, the sacred conch shell-bangle on her wrist, traditionally believed to be the symbolic representation of married Hindu women, was broken.

Joint CP (headquarters) further said that the march was held without permission from the police, and protesters even beat up the policemen who were on duty.

Seven FIRs (six with Kolkata Police and one with Howrah Police) were registered in connection with the violence during the march.

Khalid said a few people have been identified so far after watching the video.

