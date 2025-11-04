West Bengal Police caution women on cyber frauds through matrimonial sites

Kolkata, Nov 4 The West Bengal Police on Tuesday cautioned women on fake profiles on matrimonial sites, via which the cyber fraudsters conduct the crime.

In this context, the police advised the women to be careful before falling in love.

The Hooghly Rural Police recently busted a major cyber-fraud racket that operated through matrimonial websites, said the police on Tuesday.

According to the police, using fake identities, emotional manipulation and marriage promises, the gang allegedly swindled at least 20 women of nearly Rs 3 crore.

The Hooghly Rural Police have arrested three persons in connection with the incident.

The matter came to light after a 29-year-old woman from Hooghly's Singur area lodged a complaint with the police. In December last year, she met a man on a matrimonial site identifying himself as Anupam Roy, a mill owner from Burdwan.

Portraying a lonely life with deceased parents and no close relatives, he gradually won her trust through online conversations. In January, he claimed his bank account was frozen due to income-tax issues and sought urgent financial help.

Believing she was helping her future husband, the woman, along with her mother and grandmother, transferred money to a specified bank account.

Initial proof of repayment was shown through a forged deposit slip from a public-sector bank. But when repeated demands followed, Anupam Roy kept evading video calls, citing poor network. The woman grew suspicious of his indifferent behaviour and reached out to the police.

"When the case first came into the hands of the cyber detectives of the Hooghly Police (Rural), it seemed like a routine cyber fraud. But we did not even imagine in the beginning that the real story was deeper and that the emotions of at least 20 women were involved in it," said Hooghly Police.

According to the police, Anupam's profile disappeared from the website, and the phone number became unreachable.

"A 32-year-old model named Abhishek Roy was arrested on July 3. Abhishek is the owner of one of the five accounts in which the money was deposited. Based on his clues, Zahir Abbas (41) was caught within a week, and finally, on October 14, the ringleader of this gang, Jamir Abbas (31), who was hiding in a resort in Mandarmani, was caught," said the police.

The police said they used to illegally use the photos and videos of South Indian models to create fake profiles on matrimonial sites, from which the image of a wealthy, handsome, and decent husband emerged.

"This network spread to Burdwan, Howrah, Tarakeswar and even Delhi, and the total income from the racket was Rs 3 crore. About 20 young women were trapped in the fraud. We request fellow citizens to use matrimonial sites with caution," said the police.

