West Bengal Police Raid Illegal Firecracker Factory in Murshidabad, 5 Arrested

In significant crackdown in illegal firecracker production the district police of Murshidabad have arrested the five individuals following a raid on unauthorized firecracker manufacturing unit. The operation led to the seizure of a significant quantity of explosive materials.



According to IANS report, the raid was conducted based on a credible tip-off. Acting swiftly, the police team reached the site and caught the accused red-handed while they were engaged in producing firecrackers.

Murshidabad, West Bengal: Five people were arrested after police raided an illegal firecracker factory. Authorities seized 17.7 kg of gunpowder, 28 kg of sulfur, and 116 kg of crackers and raw materials. Acting on a tip-off, police caught the accused in the act and confiscated… pic.twitter.com/wQQQFHpl9q — IANS (@ians_india) May 30, 2025

Also Read: West Bengal: Congress announces candidate for Kaliganj bypoll

Authorities recovered 17.7 kilograms of gunpowder, 28 kilograms of sulfur, and around 116 kilograms of finished crackers and other raw materials used in manufacturing.