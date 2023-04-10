West Bengal: Public agitation withdrawn at Kustaur Station

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 10 : The public agitation and rail blockade which was continuing at Kustaur station in Adra Division of South Eastern Railway since Wednesday was withdrawn on Sunday, read an official release.

On Friday, a total of 69 express and passenger trains were cancelled after a group of people, agitating for the last three days, continued to block train tracks in the important Kharagpur-Tatanagar and Adra-Chandil sections of South Eastern Railway, an SER official said.

However, the official said that the reasons for the agitations are not related to Railways.

As of now the agitation at Khemasuli station of Kharagpur Division which started on Wednesday is still continuing. The agitation also started at Kotshila station in Adra Division.

According to the release, because of the withdrawal of agitation at Kustaur station, the following trains will be restored or run on diverted routes on Monday and Tuesday.

"18620 Godda-Ranchi Express, 18619 Ranchi-Godda Express, 13404 Bhagalpur- Ranchi Express, 13403 Ranchi- Bhagalpur Express, 13319 Dumka- Ranchi Express journey, 13304 Ranchi Dhanbad-Express journey, 18621 Patna-Hatia Express,18622 Hatia-Patna Express will run on diverted route," added the release.

The release also read that the following trains have been restored and will run as per schedule time and path, "13287 Durg- Rajendranagar Express, 12828 Purulia- Howrah Express, 12827 Howrah- Purulia Express, 18116 Chakradharpur-Gomoh Express, 18115 Gomoh- Chakradharpur Express, 18183 Tatanagar- Danapur Express, 18181 Tatanagar- Thawe Express, 12950 Santragachi-Porbandar Express, 12883 Santragachi-Purulia Express, 12884 Purulia-Howrah Express."

"13352 Alappuzha- Dhanbad Express will remain cancelled on Monday" added the release further.

