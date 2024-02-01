West Bengal: Rahul Gandhi Seen Addressing Issues Faced by Beedi Industry at Murshidabad

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is one of the most talked topic of times. This yatara faced lots of hurdles in Assam has now reached in westbengal.The Congress leader said the motto of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra aims to bring economic and social justice to the country. Today Rahul Gandhi met Beedi workers at Murshidabad. In video shared by ANI Rahul Gandhi was seen listening to the problems of workers.

watch videos-:

#WATCH | West Bengal: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi interacts with 'beedi' workers as Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reaches Murshidabad. pic.twitter.com/8hczudEaNZ — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

Earlier, An attack has been carried out on the convoy of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. This attack took place on Wednesday (31 January 2023) on his car. It was reported that the car's windshield was shattered during the incident. Whether anyone was injured after being hit by stones is not known at the moment.