West Bengal Rape Case: One Detained In Alleged Assault Of Minor Girl in South 24 Parganas

The West Bengal Police detained a suspect on Sunday in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in South 24 Parganas.The incident has deeply disturbed the district, as the girl's body was discovered in a canal in Kultali. The suspect has confessed to the crime. Baruipur SP Palash Chandra Dhali stated, "The girl's body was found, sparking local outrage. We have managed the situation. She went missing while returning home from tuition, and her family reported her absence to the police around 8 PM."

The girl had disappeared the previous evening after her tuition class, prompting her family to seek police assistance. "We began the investigation immediately and detained a suspect today, who admitted to killing her. Our government is committed to addressing such cases seriously," Dhali added.

The victim's aunt criticized the police for their initial inaction when the girl's father sought help, noting that the body showed severe injuries, including broken limbs. "Her body had multiple injuries; she went missing after tuition. Her father searched everywhere, but when he approached the police, they dismissed him and directed him to the Jaynagar station," she told ANI. The incident has ignited widespread outrage, raising concerns about women's safety in the state. The opposition BJP condemned the Mamata Banerjee government, asserting that "women are not safe" in West Bengal.

On Saturday, the BJP protested in Kultali following the discovery of the girl's body. State BJP president Sukanta Mazumdar remarked, "This incident proves once again that women are unsafe under Mamata Banerjee's administration." He announced that he would not inaugurate any Durga Puja pandals this year in protest, stating, "I will pray to Maa that the public teaches this government a lesson."

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha also protested in North Kolkata, demanding justice for the minor. Agnimitra Paul, President of BJP Mahila Morcha, criticized the Kautali police for failing to file an FIR despite the parents' pleas. She expressed distrust in the state government and requested a postmortem at a central government hospital. "A nine-year-old girl returning from tuition was found dead in a canal. The police ignored pleas for an FIR. Those who saw her body noted injuries similar to those on Abhaya's. The body must be preserved, and a postmortem should be conducted at a central hospital," Paul stated.

She added, "I spoke with the girl's father, who agrees that the body should be preserved. The CM must take responsibility for protecting the accused. We will demand the death penalty for the suspect and a CBI inquiry into the case."