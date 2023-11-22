West Bengal receives worth Rs 3.76 lakh crore investment proposals at business summit

West Bengal has received investment proposals worth over Rs 3.76 lakh crore during the business summit that concluded today, informed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The proposals were received across various sectors, the chief minister mentioned while addressing the summit. A total of 188 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and Letters of Intent (LoIs) were signed during the summit, she added. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee along with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and other notable industrialists attended the opening ceremony of the summit, which is the West Bengal government's major industrial event.

Speaking at the event, Ambani also said that Reliance will try its best to accelerate West Bengal's growth and spoke about the company’s plans for future investments in the state. “Reliance Foundation has taken up an ambitious project to renovate and restore the Kalighat temple in Kolkata. We are in the process of repairing the entire temple complex, including the centuries-old heritage structures,” he added. He also appreciated West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee by calling her 'Agnikanya,' as the late (former Prime Minister) Atal Bihari Vajpayee described her. The 'agni' of struggle and sacrifice has made you and your golden character shine brighter and now you are making 'Shonar Bangla' shine brighter," said Mukesh Ambani, at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023.

