West Bengal sees fall in dog bite cases due to sterilisation, adoption programmes

Kolkata, Sep 3 Latest data show that the number of dog bites in West Bengal has reduced significantly in the first seven months of 2025 and the sterilisation and adoption programme launched by the Mamata Banerjee government has played a key role in this.

A senior official of the government said on Wednesday that data for the first seven months of 2025 showed that incidents of dog bites have decreased in West Bengal.

The report revealed that so far 10,264 people have been injured due to dog bites in the last seven months in comparison to 76,486, last year.

According to government data, the number of street dogs has been brought under control to a large extent due to regular sterilisation programmes. In addition, many stray dogs are getting new homes and shelters in cities and villages through community adoption programmes. According to the official, this not only ensures the safety of dogs but also reduces their conflict with people.

According to government data, the number of stray dogs is high in Kolkata city and the adjacent Howrah and Bidhannagar municipal areas. In this case, the state's Animal Resources Development Department has provided funds to these three municipalities for sterilisation programmes for those stray dogs.

An official of the department said, “The government’s continuous initiatives have played a major role in reducing the number of stray dog ​​bites. Both sterilisation and adoption have made dogs safer, and humans too are now relatively safe. So far, the department has given Rs 1 crore to Kolkata, Howrah and Bidhannagar Municipal Corporations for sterilisation programmes. We are satisfied with the work of the municipalities.”

An official of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation said, "We do not see dogs as enemies. Rather, they should be considered as part of society. If the adoption and sterilisation process can be carried out in the long term, then the safety of both people and dogs will be ensured.”

In this regard, Kolkata Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh said, "We are the only municipality in the country that has a separate department for stray dogs. There are 19 rabies prevention centres across the city. Apart from this, an average of 25-30 dogs are sterilised every day. In this regard, we have taken all possible steps to keep the situation of stray dogs in our city in order."

However, the state's Animal Resources Development Minister Swapan Debnath said that there is a lack of awareness among the common man about Animal Birth Control.

"We have taken steps to protect both stray dogs and the common people. In many cases, when we go to catch dogs in different areas for sterilisation, the local people oppose it. They even speak harshly to those engaged in that work. In this regard, the common people need to be more responsible and aware, so that the balance of coexistence between humans and dogs can be maintained in society."

