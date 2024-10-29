West Bengal Shocker: Doctor Arrested for Raping Female Patient After Sedating Her

A doctor was arrested on Tuesday by the West Bengal Police on allegations of raping a female patient after sedating her with a tranquilizing injection. The arrest followed a complaint filed by the victim and her husband, who works in another state. According to the complaint, the woman had visited the accused doctor for medical treatment while her husband was away. The victim alleged that the doctor administered a tranquilizer, rendering her unconscious, and then proceeded to sexually assault her.

Following the assault, the doctor reportedly took compromising photos of the victim and used them to blackmail her, threatening to release the images online if she did not comply with his demands. The victim further claimed that the accused used this threat to repeatedly assault her and even extorted approximately ₹4 lakh.

Initially, she refrained from reporting the incidents due to fear of social stigma and her husband’s absence. Upon his return, she confided in him, and together they decided to approach the police. Following the complaint, police promptly arrested the doctor. He was presented in district court, where the public prosecutor requested a five-day police custody to facilitate the investigation. Police sources confirmed that the next steps include recording the victim’s statement before a judicial magistrate.