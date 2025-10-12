West Bengal Stampede: 3 Seriously Injured at Bardhaman Railway Station; Here's What Happened

At least three passengers were seriously injured after losing balance and falling due to a massive crowd at Bardhaman station in West Bengal on Sunday evening, October 12. The incident took place near Platform 4 after several trains arrived at the same time at the station, resulting in a crowd on the platforms and on the Footover bridge (FOB).

According to the news agency IANS, several people on the stairs also lost their balance due to the heavy rush. Railway Protection Force (RPF), Railway Staff and doctors rushed to the spot and transported the injured to the hospital. The injured were sent to Bardhaman Medical College.

BREAKING: Stampede at Bardhaman railway station in West Bengal amid massive rush of passengers, many injured pic.twitter.com/mr521AHvmD — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) October 12, 2025

According to an eyewitness told IANS reported that the incident occurred when a local train from Howrah to Bardhaman arrived at the station and another local train left from Bardhaman Howrah at around 5.25 pm at platform number 4. Their passengers were climbing the staircase.

Two other local trains also arrived at platforms 6 and 7 at the same time. Passengers of three local trains were trying to start a chain reaction as others on the stairs. In the crowd, some passengers pushed each other, which led to small fights between passengers.

Bardhaman, West Bengal: Three passengers sustained injuries after losing balance and falling on the foot overbridge (FOB) at Bardhaman station. The incident occurred near Platform 4 and involved a chain reaction as others on the stairs also lost balance. RPF, railway staff, and… pic.twitter.com/GMagBsi9Qv — IANS (@ians_india) October 12, 2025

RPF personnel were present at the spot, but due to overcrowding, 10 RPF personnel were not enough to control thousands of people, and an eyewitness stated saying passengers on the foot overbridge fell on the passengers on the staircase. Resulting in serious injuries, including some's receiving head injury, hands and legs were also broken of some passengers.

"One of the passengers leg's bone came out after he fell" he added. After, which official who came rushing and took the injured to the hospital. He said, "All passengers were using single staircase, despite there is a alternative staircase behind it."