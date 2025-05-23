West Bengal Teen Dies by Suicide After Being Publicly Accused of Stealing Chips

The tender hearts of children are incredibly sensitive, and even seemingly minor incidents can leave a deep and lasting impact. Public reprimands, for instance, can feel like a profound humiliation, sometimes pushing young minds to desperate measures. Such a tragedy has unfolded in Panskura, West Bengal, where a seventh-grade student died by suicide after being severely scolded by his mother in front of others. Before he ended his life, the boy left behind a heartbreaking suicide note. In his poignant final words, the 13-year-old wrote, "Mom, I did not steal. I did not steal the chip packets." The boy, identified as Krishnendu Das, a student of Bakulda High School, was accused on Sunday of taking three packets of chips from a sweet shop in Gosaimber Market, owned by Shubankar Dixit. Some locals claimed the boy took the chips in the shop owner's absence.

Beaten and Publicly Humiliated

The shop owner, spotting Krishnendu with the chip packets a short distance away, chased after him and confronted him about the alleged theft. Krishnendu immediately offered to pay ₹20 for the three packets, priced at ₹5 each. However, the shopkeeper allegedly dragged the boy back to the shop under the pretense of returning change, and then proceeded to beat him. Adding to the humiliation, the shopkeeper reportedly forced the boy to apologize in front of everyone present.

Mother's Scolding Drives Tragic Act

Soon after this distressing ordeal, when Krishnendu's mother learned of the incident, she took him back to the very same sweet shop and scolded him publicly in front of onlookers. This public humiliation deeply affected the 13-year-old. Upon returning home, he immediately attempted to end his life. He was rushed in critical condition to Tamluk Medical College Hospital, where he tragically passed away on Thursday.

Krishnendu's family alleges that the shop owner's harsh behavior pushed the boy to take such an extreme step. Following Krishnendu's death, the shop owner has reportedly fled, and police are now actively searching for him as they investigate the full circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking incident.