West Bengal Train Accident: Mamata Banerjee Slams Central Govt, Says “Railway Ministry Exists Only in Name Now"

West Bengal Train Accident: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sharply criticized the central government following a collision between a goods train and an express train in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Monday morning. Speaking at Kolkata Airport before heading to Siliguri, Banerjee accused the BJP-led government of neglecting passenger amenities and focusing on superficial beautification.

"They (BJP) have so many talking points and beautification of words. It is just like fashion. But they don't take care of passengers' amenities," Banerjee said. She highlighted issues such as poor bedding, unclean washrooms, and declining food quality on trains. Drawing on her experience as a former Railway Minister, Banerjee stated, "The passengers who travel at night in the sleeper coach get such poor bedding system that there are various kinds of dirty things in it. They do not even clean the washrooms. The food quality has also become very bad."

Banerjee lamented that the Railway Ministry has lost its significance, stating that it only garners attention during project inaugurations. "Now the Railway Department exists only in name. They have done away with the Railway Budget. Though the Ministry exists, the earlier aura about it has been destroyed. Railway has become totally parentless."

Accusing the central government of neglecting railway staff, Banerjee said, "They are not even taking care about Railway officials, Railway engineers, technical staff, safety security officials and the workers. They are in problem. Their Old Pension has been withdrawn." She expressed solidarity with the employees, urging the government to focus more on governance than election strategies.

Banerjee also claimed credit for the development of the Anti-Collision Device, which she said has been renamed 'Kavach' by the current government. "I had started the Anti-Collision Device when I was the Rail Minister. It does not matter what name they give to it. I had tied up Konkan Railway in Mumbai, Goa. I had gone to Madgaon. After inventing this, I got it installed on every train," she said.

Addressing the recent increase in train accidents, Banerjee stated, "There are repeated accidents in Railways. Last time I went to Puri when the accident took place. Even now there are many dead bodies there that could not be identified. Maybe they will all be cremated together..."

Banerjee praised her state's response to the collision, noting that West Bengal's administration was quick to act. "Our administration was alert from the time the Government of India did not even receive news of the accident. I have been monitoring the incident myself from 9 am till the time the entire rescue operation was completed."

The Chief Minister also criticized the state of flight availability from Kolkata, highlighting her own difficulties in booking a flight to Bagdogra. "I have been trying for a flight but that could not be facilitated. I had no idea that such is the state of our flights."

Banerjee provided an update on the casualties, stating that among the 70-80 injured, 20 are in critical condition. She shared her travel plans, indicating she would visit the north-Bengal medical college and Coochbehar before returning to Kolkata.