West Bengal Train Accident: PM Modi Condoles Loss of Lives, Announces 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Victim's Families

At least five persons died, and around 30 others were injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the tragic train accident and directed officials to provide immediate assistance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the families of those killed in the accident. "The railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to assist the affected. The Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji is on the way to the site of the mishap as well," he posted on X.

Prime Minister Modi also announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased from the Prime Minister Relief Fund. The injured individuals would be given 50,000 compensation. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the spot. "Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, and medical assistance. Action on war footing initiated," she said. President Droupadi Murmu said the news of loss of lives in the train accident is "deeply distressing". My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and success of relief and rescue operations," she said in a post on X.

The Railways have released helpline numbers on which people could seek information about the situation. The numbers are 033-23508794 and 033-23833326 (Sealdah) and 03612731621, 03612731622 and 03612731623 at Guwahati. The Kanchanjunga Express is a daily train that connects Bengal with the Northeastern cities of Silchar and Agartala. This route is in the Chicken's Neck corridor, which connects the Northeast with the rest of the country. The accident on this line can potentially impact the movement of several other trains. The Kanchanjunga Express is frequently used by tourists to travel to Darjeeling. The accident comes at a time when Kolkata and neighbouring south Bengal are reeling under a sultry summer and many are travelling to the hill station for some relief. According to the information so far, the goods train overshot the signal and crashed into the Kanchanjunga Express. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force and ambulances have been rushed to the spot.



