West Bengal Train Accident Update: Driver, Assistant Driver Of Goods Train And Guard of Kanchanjunga Express Among Dead

Death toll in West Bengal train accident rose to 15, with 60 people reported injured. Three railway personnel have been also reported dead. Driver and assistant driver of the goods train and guard of Kanchenjunga Express train have died in the incident," said Jaya Varma Sinha, Chairman & CEO Railway Board.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for injured. The accident took place about seven km from Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station. The injured persons are being taken to nearby hospitals. At least two compartments of the Kanchenjunga Express were derailed after the collision. Railway officials stated that the accident took place around 9 am.

The two rear compartments were wrecked under the impact of the collision from behind by the locomotive of the goods train near Rangapani station, about seven km from North Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station, an official said. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a post on X, said: “Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district.

While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train.“DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated.” The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express was bound for Sealdah from Agartala when the accident took place, a railway official said