West Bengal: Truck Falls Off Kharagpur Flyover onto Railway Tracks Amid Heavy Rain; Driver Dead, One Injured

A truck carrying iron rods broke through the railing of a flyover and plunged into railway tracks in the Nimpura area of Kharagpur. According to reports the truck was enroute to Jhargram from Nadia when the accident happened. Initial reports suggest that the driver lost control due to low visibility amid heavy rain. The driver died on the spot, while a labourer sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at Medinipur Medical College. Railway officials have launched an investigation into the incident.

Over the last few weeks, West Bengal has witnessed a huge surge in the number of accident cases. Nine people lost their lives in a horrific road accident in West Bengal’s Purulia district on Friday. The accident took place on National Highway 18 near Namshol in the Balarampur police station area while the victims were returning from a wedding ceremony. The Bolero collided head-on with a speeding truck in Namshol. The victims were travelling in a Bolero vehicle from Adabana village in Purulia’s Barabazar police station area to Tilaitand in the Nimdih police station area of Jharkhand. The vehicle was severely damaged and all the injured were rushed to the local primary health centre. However, doctors declared all the passengers dead on arrival.