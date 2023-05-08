West Bengal: Two smugglers nabbed with gold biscuits worth Rs 4.24 cr on India-Bangladesh border

New Delhi [India], May 8 : Foiling a smuggling bid, Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals along with 52 gold biscuits worth Rs 4.24 crore at Integrated Check Post (ICP) Petrapole on the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

The troops of BSF's 145 Battalion, under South Bengal Frontier, deployed at ICP Petrapole, received reliable information about gold smuggling from Bangladesh to India through the passenger bus, said the BSF.

The passenger bus was travelling from Agartala via Dhaka to Kolkata, said the border guarding force.

Acting on the information, the BSF troops stopped the bus when it reached ICP Petrapole at 6.40 am on Monday for search and brought it to the security checking point of the force.

"The BSF search team conducted a thorough search of the bus and found 52 gold biscuits weighing 6,950 grams in the hollow pipe near its fuel tank," said the BSF.

The bus driver Mustafa and his helper Matur Rahman Akanda, both residents of Bangladesh, were nabbed on the spot.

BSF said the estimated value of the seized gold biscuits is Rs 4.23 crore. The apprehended smugglers and the seized gold biscuits were handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Kolkata.

