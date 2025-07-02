West Bengal: Two Workers Die as Tree Falls Near Howrah Municipal Office

A huge tree fell inside the Howrah Municipal Corporation premises on Tuesday morning, July 2, where two people were killed. The deceased have been identified as Umesh Mahto and Noor Mohammad, both temporary workers of the Howrah Municipal Corporation, according to the news agency IANS.

The tree fell in front of the office of the Chief Municipal Commissioner of the Howrah Municipal Corporation. Umesh and Noor were under the tree when it toppled, killing them on the spot. Police from Howrah Police Station and municipal officials quickly arrived at the scene. The bodies were recovered and sent for post-mortem examination.

Howrah, West Bengal: A large tree fell near Howrah Municipal office, killing two temporary workers, Umesh Mahto and Noor Mohammad. The tree had been leaning for days. Authorities recovered the bodies and began removal. Officials assured support and compensation to the victims’… pic.twitter.com/nUin1XDF5I — IANS (@ians_india) July 2, 2025

Municipal corporation officials said the eucalyptus tree had been leaning dangerously for a long time and posed a risk of collapse at any moment. The tree finally fell suddenly on Tuesday morning. Officials fear that if it had collapsed during peak office hours, the casualties could have been even higher. This has raised questions as to why no action was taken to cut down the tree despite it leaning for so long.

Also Read | Mumbai Accident: 2 Killed, One Injured After Speeding Scooter Crashes Into Electric Pole On Gorai-Uttan Road.

The BJP alleged negligence, claiming that the tree was known to be in a dangerous condition and that no action was taken despite repeated complaints to the municipal corporation. Local BJP leader Umesh Rai said, “The tree fell even without any rainfall. The municipality must take responsibility for the deaths of these two people.”

However, Sujoy Chakraborty, Chairman of the Municipal Corporation’s Board of Administrators, stated, “Since the tree was there, we did not see any possibility of it collapsing, so it wasn’t cut down. This is an unfortunate incident. Financial assistance will be provided to the families of the deceased as per government rules.”