West Bengal: Voter Claims Threats and Assault by TMC Workers Prevented from Voting (Watch Video)

In the midst of the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, reports of violence and voter intimidation have emerged, with a local voter alleging that they were threatened and assaulted by Trinamool Congress (TMC) members to prevent them from voting. The voter claimed they were physically stopped from casting their vote and subsequently thrashed by TMC workers.

This incident is part of a broader pattern of violence and clashes reported across the state during the elections. In Durgapur, a clash between BJP and TMC workers erupted, with both parties accusing each other of voter intimidation and misconduct. BJP MLA Lakshman Chandra Ghorui alleged that TMC workers attempted to prevent BJP polling agents from entering booths, while TMC countered that the BJP was trying to influence voters with the help of central forces​. Furthermore, incidents of violence were reported in other districts, including Bardhaman and Birbhum, where confrontations between rival party workers led to injuries