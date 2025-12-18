West Medinipur Factory Fire: Blaze Erupts at Polish Factory in Ramjibanpur Municipality

A fire broke out at a brass and bronze polishing factory in Ramjibanpur Municipality of West Medinipur district in West Bengal on Wednesday night, December 17, destroying the unit.

According to the news agency IANS, the fire started suddenly and spread rapidly through the premises before workers or locals could intervene. On noticing the flames, residents quickly alerted the Ghatal Fire Department, which dispatched fire tenders to the spot.

Firefighters are currently engaged in efforts to bring the blaze under control. Police personnel from Chandrakona Station have also reached the site and are assisting in managing the situation.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation has been launched. No casualties have been reported so far.