Western disturbance brings temporary warmth to south Bengal, north remains cold

Kolkata, Jan 3 The impact of a western disturbance has led to a rise in temperatures across Kolkata and several south Bengal districts, offering brief relief after days of bone-chilling cold when the mercury had dipped to around 11 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday morning, the minimum temperature in Kolkata was recorded at 14.2 degrees Celsius, close to normal for this time of the year. On Friday, the city had logged a minimum of 13.1 degrees Celsius, while December 31 marked the coldest day of the season so far, with the temperature dropping to 11 degrees Celsius.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Alipore, said the minimum temperature across south Bengal is likely to rise further over the next 24 hours due to the prevailing weather system. However, once the western disturbance moves away, a sharp dip in night temperatures is expected from Tuesday onwards.

“The current system has caused a temporary rise in minimum temperatures. From Tuesday, the state is likely to experience intense cold conditions lasting five to six days. North Bengal, meanwhile, will continue to remain under the grip of winter chill. There is also a possibility of rain and snowfall in Darjeeling later today and tomorrow,” an RMC official said.

According to the forecast, minimum temperatures in South Bengal may increase by two to three degrees Celsius in the short term. In north Bengal, there is little likelihood of significant temperature change over the next 24 hours, though the mercury could fall by around two degrees over the subsequent three days.

The meteorological department has issued a dense fog warning for all districts of north Bengal, where visibility may drop to between 50 metres and 199 metres in areas including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda. Light rain and snowfall are likely in Darjeeling on Saturday and Sunday, while scattered rainfall is also possible in Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Alipurduar districts.

Dense fog warnings have also been issued for parts of south Bengal. Morning visibility may fall to around 50 metres in districts such as Nadia, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, Purulia, East Burdwan, West Burdwan and Birbhum. Despite the fog, weather conditions across south Bengal are expected to remain dry for now, with no rainfall forecast.

