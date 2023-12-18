Westerners tried to create distorted image of Goa: CM

Panaji, Dec 18 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that many westerners tried to create a distorted image of the coastal state.

Sawant made the remarks while addressing the inauguration of the ‘Geetamrutam’, here.

He said that the late President, APJ Abdul Kalam used to read the Bhagwad Gita daily and tell its importance to the country and world.

“This shows that it offers guidance not only to particular religion or caste, but to the whole world. Many westerners tried to create a distorted image of Goa. But we, people and the government, are trying to get the cultured facet of Goa before the word,” Sawant said, without naming anyone.

According to the Chief Minister, his government is focusing on culture and presenting it before the world.

“I congratulate students and youth for the mesmerising recital of the Gita, and all the organisers for organising such a program in Goa. I congratulate the Divyang Students of Lok Vishwas Pratishthan school and all the schools in Goa who have joined the initiative of Geetamrutam,” he said.

“The Bhagvad Gita is a visionary text for everyone. I am happy to witness it is reaching to the younger generations with these initiatives, extend best wishes for a bright future.

“Bhagwad Gita is not just the ‘dharm granth’, but it is a ‘Rashtriya Granth’. It offers guidance to the whole world. It has been translated in maximum languages and hence we should be proud of it,” he said.

Sawant added said that Goa is promoting cultural tourism, wellness, yoga and Ayurveda tourism, which is now known as ‘Dakshin Kashi’.

