Wet spells over NE, NW India from Tuesday

New Delhi, Feb 21 The IMD on Monday predicted a wet spell over northeast India on Tuesday and over Western Himalayan Region till February 24 and over adjoining plains of northwest India on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Delhi may get light rains on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted another wet spell over east India on February 24 and 25.

Under the influence of an approaching Western Disturbance and its likely induced cyclonic circulation, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh from Tuesday till February 24 with maximum activity on February 22 and 23 and isolated/ scattered rainfall/snowfall over Uttarakhand during the same period.

The IMD also said there is isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on Tuesday. Isolated hailstorms are also very likely over Uttarakhand on February 23.

Isolated light rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and west Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday and over Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) are very likely to prevail over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan on Tuesday while dust raising winds (25-35 kmph) are also very likely to prevail over west Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, there is a cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh in lower tropospheric levels and a trough in lower and middle westerlies runs roughly across, and under their influence, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during next 24 hours and will reduce thereafter.

Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal-Sikkim on February 24 and 25, the IMD said.

A gradual rise in minimum temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius is very likely over the central India and no significant change thereafter while there is no significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over rest parts of the country during next five days.

