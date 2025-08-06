'What are they trying to hide?', Congress demands Parliament debate over voter roll revision

New Delhi, Aug 6 As the controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls gains momentum, Congress along with other INDIA Bloc leaders, demanded an immediate rollback of the exercise and a full debate in both Houses of Parliament.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, speaking to IANS, strongly criticised the government's refusal to allow discussion on what he called a fundamental democratic issue.

“I believe the country needs to be concerned that an elected government does not want a discussion in the House on the people's right to vote and the voting process. What are they trying to hide? This is something people still don't understand,” he said.

Gogoi further added, “There is nothing related to national security here. People have a constitutional right to vote. If the government doesn’t raise this issue in Parliament, then where will citizens raise their questions?”

Congress MP Imran Masood also raised doubts about the neutrality of the Election Commission in the ongoing process. “Questions are being raised about the impartiality of the Election Commission. And if the Election Commission functions arbitrarily, then democracy will not survive,” he told IANS.

On Wednesday, several INDIA Bloc MPs staged a protest inside the Parliament House complex, denouncing the Election Commission’s voter list revision drive in Bihar. The Opposition has demanded that the SIR exercise be rolled back and debated thoroughly before proceeding further.

Parliamentary proceedings were disrupted earlier on Monday, with Opposition parties stalling the Lok Sabha over their demand for a discussion. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and other senior INDIA Bloc leaders had also written to the Speaker last week, requesting formal debate time on the issue.

The Election Commission has defended the SIR process as a routine verification step aimed at maintaining an accurate and transparent voter list.

