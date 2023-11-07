What did Bihar CM Nitish Kumar say about 'Sex Education' in Assembly? Viral videos spark debate

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stirred controversy on Tuesday when he openly discussed sex education in the state's assembly. Several videos of Nitish Kumar's speech on sex education in Bihar's assembly have gone viral on social media. In these videos, the Bihar CM is seen elaborating on how promoting literacy among young girls can contribute to population control. Nitish Kumar's candid discussion on sex education has garnered significant attention on the internet, with social media users reacting to his forthright remarks.

During Nitish Kumar's speech on sex education, several women leaders were present in the assembly. Consequently, his candid remarks on the topic gained widespread attention, and the Bihar CM faced criticism on social media. Nitish Kumar was attempting to elucidate the factors contributing to the population increase in Bihar and how education for girls can play a role in addressing this issue.

When a woman is educated and she gets married, her husband is intimate with her regularly, especially during winters. This can contribute to a higher birth rate. Therefore, when a woman is educated, she is aware of this, she can tell her husband that don't do it inside (ejaculate) in the end. Do it outside, Nitish Kumar said, as many legislators laughed aloud while many were taken aback.

You understand it. The numbers are going down. Earlier, the total fertility rate (TFR) was 4.3%. Last year, we received the report that it (TFR) has now come down to 2.9%, the Chief Minister said.