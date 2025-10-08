'What do we have to do with it?': NDA on Mahagathbandhan's CM face, seat-sharing tussles

Patna, Oct 8 In the wake of the announcement of the Bihar polls schedule, there has been a tussle within the Mahagathbandhan over the Chief Ministerial face and seat-sharing arrangements, but the ruling BJP and JD-U on Wednesday dismissed the matter, asking what do they have to do with the opposition alliance.

Speaking to IANS, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said: "It has been announced that (Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar is the face of the NDA, and everything is in order. The seat-sharing details will also be revealed soon. However, yesterday, the Congress said Tejashwi Yadav will be the Chief Ministerial face of the RJD, not the Mahagathbandhan. Deliberations are still ongoing under Lalu Yadav’s leadership, and the Mahagathbandhan has not yet finalised its leadership. In the NDA, the leadership is already decided, with Nitish Kumar confirmed. The announcement covers all aspects."

Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary said: "What do we have to do with the Mahagathbandhan? Let them form their alliances among themselves. The public has already decided to give a strong majority to the NDA government again. We are focused on that."

Meanwhile, the RJD and the Samajwadi Party maintained that "all is well" within the alliance.

They added that seat-sharing decisions are being finalised, and the official distribution is expected to be announced in a day or two.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said: "All is well within the Mahagathbandhan. Seat-sharing decisions are being finalised, and in a day or two, the seat distribution will be announced officially. Everyone will get due respect, and all parties will have their share."

Samajwadi Party leader Virendra Singh said: "There is no conflict. The Mahagathbandhan is united and will contest the elections together. The NDA constituent parties differ ideologically — whether it’s the JD-U or the BJP, their views vary. Our party has a different viewpoint. Ram Vilas Paswan’s party also differs. They have united only for power and its benefits, for selfish reasons. But the Mahagathbandhan is ideologically united — socialist, secular, and committed to Bihar’s progress. This alliance will last and serve Bihar’s interests; there is no conflict."

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the results being declared on November 14.

