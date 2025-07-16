'What happened to sugar mill promise?' Cong MP Akhilesh Prasad questions PM Modi ahead of Motihari visit

New Delhi, July 16 Ahead of Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Motihari on July 18, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh has launched a sharp attack, raising questions over the unfulfilled promises made by the Prime Minister during his previous visit to the region.

Speaking to IANS, Singh said, “In 2014-15, Prime Minister Modi had also come to Motihari, where he announced that the next time he visited, smoke would be seen rising from the chimney of this closed sugar mill. PM Modi had said that the chimney of this closed sugar mill would be active again. So now we must be told, how many industries have been established?”

Turning his attention to the broader political narrative in Bihar, Singh also hit out at the NDA over Bihar's law and order situation.

Referring to repeated allegations by the BJP and JD(U) against the return of “jungle raj” in Bihar if the Opposition comes to power in the state, the Congress leader said the real numbers tell a different story.

“For the past 20 years, Nitish Ji and the Bharatiya Janata Party have been running the government together in Bihar. Compared to the so-called 'jungle raj', killings have increased by over 300 per cent. Crimes against women have risen by more than 250 per cent, and crimes against children have gone up by over 280 per cent,” he said.

The Congress MP's remarks come just two days ahead of PM Modi’s high-profile rally in Motihari, where he is expected to address a massive public gathering and unveil development projects worth Rs 7,196 crore in the region.

This visit will mark the Prime Minister’s 53rd visit to Bihar since assuming office and his sixth visit to the state in 2025 alone.

During his Motihari visit on July 18, the Prime Minister will dedicate several key infrastructure and development projects to the people of Bihar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor