What Is Ceasefire? A Path to Peace in India-Pakistan Relations

Post operation Sindoor, which was the retaliation of 22nd April 2025 Pahalgam attack, the tension between India and Pakistan increased. Pakistan allegedly did drone attacks, which was neutralised by the Indian army in north India including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan between 8-9th may. On Saturday Donald Trump posted on X that India and Pakistan have agreed for Ceasefire after long talks with US. Now let's understand what is Ceasefire.

A ceasefire is a period of peace between both sides. A ceasefire can be declared by one side or by both sides in a conflict. Sometimes the duration of a ceasefire is short. Sometimes it can be long-term or permanent. A ceasefire is a military agreement. Its primary purpose is to stop hostilities in the entire war zone. Peace is established for a certain period of time. Ceasefire also helps in establishing long-term peace.

Ceasefire for talks!

A ceasefire opens the doors of talks between the two countries. This helps in further talks to stop the war-like situation. It also opens the way for resolving some issues. A ceasefire prevents major losses to both countries. It also creates an environment for establishing permanent peace. Secondly, a ceasefire helps in moving the injured and sick to a safe place. It also helps in exchange and transportation in the war zone. However, a ceasefire is not a complete end to the war. Sometimes ceasefires are also violated from across the border. Pakistan has a history of violating ceasefires many times.