What is PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana? All You Need to Know About the Free Electricity Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, commonly known as the rooftop solar scheme. This initiative aims to provide free electricity to 1 crore households across the nation, benefiting millions of families.

"In order to further sustainable development and people's well-being, we are launching the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. This project, with an investment of over ₹ 75,000 crore, aims to light up 1 crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month," the Prime Minister said on X.

From substantive subsidies, which will be given directly to people's bank accounts, to heavily concessional bank loans, the central government will ensure that there is no cost burden on the people, he said. All stakeholders will be integrated to a National Online Portal, the Prime Minister added.

In order to popularise this scheme at the grassroots, Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats shall be incentivised to promote rooftop solar systems in their jurisdictions. At the same time, the scheme will lead to more income, lesser power bills and employment generation for people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2024

PM Modi said that in order to popularise this scheme at the grassroots, urban local bodies and panchayats shall be incentivised to promote rooftop solar systems in their jurisdictions. "At the same time, the scheme will lead to more income, lesser power bills and employment generation for people," the Prime Minister said.

"Let's boost solar power and sustainable progress. I urge all residential consumers, especially youngsters, to strengthen the PM - Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana by applying at - https://pmsuryaghar.gov.in," PM Modi said.

How to Apply for PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana - Rooftop Solar Scheme:

Step 1: Register on the pmsuryaghar.gov.in website and go to "Apply for rooftop solar."

Select your State

Select your Electricity Distribution Company

Enter your Electricity Consumer Number

Enter Mobile Number

Enter Email

Step 2: Login with Consumer Number & Mobile Number and apply for Rooftop Solar as per the form.

Step 3: Wait for feasibility approval from DISCOM. Once approved, install the plant with any registered vendors in your DISCOM.

Step 4: After installation, submit the plant details and apply for a net meter.

Step 5: After the installation of the net meter and DISCOM inspection, a commissioning certificate will be generated from the portal.

Step 6: Upon receiving the commissioning report, submit bank account details and a canceled cheque through the portal. The subsidy will be credited to your bank account within 30 days.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier highlighted the rooftop solar scheme in her Budget 2024 speech, stating, "Through rooftop solarization, one crore households will be enabled to obtain up to 300 units of free electricity every month." She outlined the expected benefits, including substantial savings for households, opportunities for entrepreneurship, and employment generation for the youth with technical skills in manufacturing, installation, and maintenance.