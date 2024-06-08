What is your stand on tribal welfare scam: K’taka BJP to Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru, June 8 BJP MLC and Chief Whip in the Legislative Council N. Ravikumar on Saturday asked the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to clear his stand over the alleged Tribal welfare scam involving the utilisation of Rs 187 crore of government funds for election purposes.

“What is Rahul Gandhi's stand on the Rs 187 crore corruption scandal? What does he have to say regarding the misappropriation of money reserved for Dalits?” Ravikumar asked.

He alleged that the Congress government has diverted Rs 11,000 crore reserved for the development of Dalits to different departments.

“What does Rahul Gandhi have to say about this? The Congress government is looting the money meant for Dalits. Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala also needs to answer about this loot,” he said.

He said that one officer ended his life, and two others have expressed concerns over the destruction of evidence.

“There is no concern for the death of an officer in the state. This is an organised crime involving other states. The money has been sent to Telangana. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should resign as he has lost all the moral authority,” he said.

The scam in the corporation came to light following the suicide of Chandrashekaran (50), who was working as an Account Superintendent in the Tribal Welfare Board.

He was allegedly pressured to move large sums of money to various illegal accounts.

It was alleged that the funds were diverted to Hyderabad to be used by Congress for the Lok Sabha election in Telangana and other states.

Congress has denied all the allegations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor