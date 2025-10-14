What Mamata Banerjee said as Chief Minister is unfortunate: K.C. Tyagi

New Delhi, Oct 14 JD-U leader K.C. Tyagi on Tuesday termed "unfortunate" and "regrettable" West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s comment on the recent gang-rape incident of a medical student in Durgapur, especially when coming from a Chief Minister.

“Whatever Mamata Banerjee has said as the Chief Minister is unfortunate and regrettable. She should not make such statements," Tyagi told IANS.

CM Banerjee, speaking to media persons, said: “In Bengal, we have a zero-tolerance policy against such crimes. Students from outside come here to study. I would request them not to go out at night because the police don’t get to know who is going out. The police cannot monitor everyone by visiting each home. The private medical college also has a responsibility to look after its students.”

Tyagi also commented on the emotional statement made by the Durgapur gang-rape survivor’s father, who said: "I don’t want her to stay in Bengal."

"It reflects the pain of a father whose daughter has suffered such a traumatic experience. Incidents like this should have no place in any society," he added.

Commenting on political developments in Bihar, Tyagi reacted to the formation of a third political front by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, ahead of the state assembly elections.

"It’s an alarm bell for the INDIA bloc. Wherever he goes, it will impact vote shares," he claimed.

Regarding reports of internal dissatisfaction within the NDA, Tyagi said: “There is no resentment. JD-U will form the government again under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. I was a founding member of the NDA. Nitish Kumar’s government is set to return in Bihar under the NDA. There is no issue regarding seat sharing.”

He also reacted to US President Donald Trump's statement at the Gaza peace summit, where he praised India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in front of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"The friendship that Trump was supposed to uphold, he never fulfilled. Time and again, he has made objectionable remarks. He has, in fact, caused harm to India," Tyagi said.

