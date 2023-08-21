What next for Tharoor?

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 21 With his induction into the rejigged Congress Working Committee (CWC) the lady luck finally seems to be smiling on the three-time Congress Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor who was practically written off by many after lost the race to the party's top post to veteran Mallikarjun Kharge last year.

Some even started to write political obituaries about Tharoor, signalling that his days in the Congress were numbered. Several of his supporters were worried as if he failed to make it to the CWC, then it could be curtains for him.

As the news of Tharoor's induction in the top body spread, many started to breathe easy amid whispers of him being the best bet in Kerala after the demise of two-time former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

Tharoor is being touted as one who has a pan Kerala following among the cadres and those who prefer to vote for the Congress.

A media critic on condition of anonymity said no doubt Tharoor has a huge support base, but the sad reality is among the leaders in the party who matter, he is a persona nongrata.

“The history of the Congress both nationally and in Kerala has it that only a leader who occupies a post has a massive fan following, the only exception being the Late Oomen ChandyChandy.

"Just look at Karunakaran- when he reigned supreme, he was the unquestionable leader and none dared to oppose him. Likewise A.K. Antony, though there was not a fan following, but no Congress leader wanted to be in the bad books of his.

"Even though Tharoor might not enjoy support from within the party, he currently is the most popular Congress leader in the age group of 18 to 23 and his induction into the CWC, could well swell his support base within the party, especially the disgruntled ones who is unable to gel with the present leadership of VD Satheesan and K.Sudhakaran. Now all eyes would be how Tharoor plays his cards,” said the critic.

Another advantage for Tharoor is when the CWC was recast, former Leader of

Opposition and senior legislator Ramesh Chennithala failed to get an upgrade from his status of a permanent invitee.

With Tharoor from being a nobody in Congress party until 2009, when he was handpicked to contest from Thiruvananthapuram, he through his deft handling

of his skills completed a hat trick of wins, then he surprised one and all when he contested against Kharge and now one has to wait and see, if he will give sleepless nights to Kerala CM’s hopefuls, like he did for the past several weeks till his name was in the CWC.

