Whatever Maharashtra has in mind will happen: Uddhav Thackeray on Shiv Sena UBT-MNS alliance talks

Mumbai, June 6 Amid talks of alliance with estranged brother and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) founder Raj Thackeray ahead of the upcoming elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other local bodies, the Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that “Whatever Maharashtra has in mind will happen.”

Although he declined to divulge further details, the Shiv Sena UBT leader said that he will not give any indication now but will give the news in a few days. “I told you in just one sentence, we are looking into all the nuances in this regard. Also, I will not just give you a message but direct news. There is no confusion in the minds of my Shiv Sainiks. Therefore, what I am saying is that rather than giving messages, we will give whatever news we want to give," said Uddhav Thackeray in his suggestive comment.

His statement came hours after Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut told reporters that “Perhaps there had been a phone call between the two (Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray) regarding an alliance.”

Raut said, “The leaders are taking a positive stand, and the workers are getting along. Since the cooperation is very positive on this issue, it must have resulted in the workers getting along on the ground. The morale of the workers has increased because the leaders have taken a positive stance. We are positive. Raj Thackeray is positive, and his colleagues are positive. Uddhav Thackeray is positive. Since he is very positive, the workers of both parties on the ground must have got together, so why worry about that?"

He further added that “The process of alliance has begun. There is no need for a proposal between two brothers.”

Aditya Thackeray and Amit Thackeray, in separate statements, had said that Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray have each other's phone numbers. If they want to form an alliance, they will call each other.

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said, "Whenever we get a concrete proposal for an alliance, Raj Thackeray will take a decision on it. Uddhav Thackeray said that whatever is in the minds of the people of Maharashtra will happen. But there was something in the minds of the people of Maharashtra in 2014 and 2017 as well. But Uddhav Thackeray did not have it in his mind. So whatever is in the minds of the people, what is important is what is in the minds of Uddhav Thackeray."

He added, “Uddhav Thackeray said that he will give the news. So let's wait and see what news he gives.”

Another MNS leader, Avinash Jadhav, said, “If they (Shiv Sena UBT) take one step forward, Raj Thackeray will take 100 steps forward.”

Leaders from both parties have reportedly been working through the back channel for an alliance in a bid to together capture votes of the Marathi Manoos to take on the BJP-led MahaYuti and thereby gain control over India’s richest civic body, the BMC.

Meanwhile, MNS office-bearer Vaibhav Dalvi on Friday joined the Thackeray camp. Further, Sujata Shingade, who had left Thackeray and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, returned to Shiv Sena UBT.

