‘What’s Happening in Parliament Never Happened in History of Independent India’, Says Priyanka Gandhi After VP-Opposition Face-Off

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated on Friday that what is happening in Parliament now has never happened in the history of independent India. She highlighted that the sharp critiques of Ram Manohar Lohia and the patience of Jawaharlal Nehru in addressing them are still referenced as significant examples in Indian political history.

Gandhi's comments followed escalating tensions on Friday between Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and the INDIA bloc parties. The Congress party has accused Dhankhar of exhibiting a "partisan" attitude towards the opposition.

भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष एवं राज्यसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष श्री मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे जी लोकतंत्र की बुलंद आवाज हैं। उन्हें संसदीय राजनीति का 50 साल लंबा अनुभव है। संसद के भीतर उनको अपमानित करना, उन्हें बोलने न देना, माइक बंद कर देना और सत्ता में बैठे लोगों द्वारा वरिष्ठ… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 9, 2024

"Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Khargeji is a strong voice of democracy. He has 50 years of experience in parliamentary politics. Insulting him inside Parliament, not allowing him to speak, switching off microphones and insulting senior women members by those in power are completely unacceptable," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

Our Parliament has been a witness to the fact that no matter how many opposition members there were, their voices were heard. Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia's sharp debates and Pandit Nehru's patience in listening to them are still cited as examples, she added.

