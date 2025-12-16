'What's the problem': Pappu Yadav on slogans against PM at Cong rally

New Delhi, Dec 16 Purnea MP Pappu Yadav on Tuesday said that there was nothing wrong in the derogatory remarks that were raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Congress protest rally, as the slogans "came out of anger" and politicians "should be ready to face criticism".

This reaction came amid the political firestorm over the 'Modi teri kabra khudegi' slogans raised at a recent Congress rally.

Speaking to IANS, Yadav said, "What's the problem? 'Modi, your grave will be dug,' someone was saying angrily. In anger, people even say mean things to their own children, like 'go die, son'. When there is outrage, politicians should be ready to face criticism."

He said that all political leaders face such objectionable remarks.

"People speak a lot about us as well. On social media, from Sonia Gandhi to others, people say all sorts of things. He (PM Modi) also comments on every politician; he makes remarks about cows, lizards, jewellery, mangalsutra, and so on. His party leaders are the ones who criticise others a lot. What did his party leaders say about Mamata Didi? What haven't they said about Rahul Gandhi and his DNA? Their Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and even Anurag Thakur have also commented against Rahul Gandhi," Yadav said.

"If a worker is saying something, we (politicians) should have the will to take that criticism," he added.

Earlier, on December 14, Congress workers and leaders had gathered at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for a protest rally against alleged 'vote chori', accusing the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) of colluding to manipulate elections.

While the demonstration was intended to target what the party described as electoral manipulation, it soon triggered controversy after several participants were heard raising objectionable slogans against the Prime Minister.

As slogans echoed across the venue, some workers were heard chanting, "Modi teri kabra khudegi, aaj nahi to kal khudegi (Modi, your grave will be dug, if not today, then tomorrow)", along with "Vote chor, gaddi chhord", targeting the Prime Minister.

Throughout the protest rally, party workers continued to raise similar objectionable slogans while holding placards and banners.

The BJP has now targeted the Congress party for continuing to "abuse" the Prime Minister of the country and "not taking any responsibility for it".

