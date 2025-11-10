WhatsApp ticketing soon for TN State Transport Corporation buses

Chennai, Nov 10 In a major digital upgrade for public transport, commuters across Tamil Nadu will soon be able to book state-run bus tickets through WhatsApp, making the ticketing process faster, easier, and entirely cashless.

The Tamil Nadu Mobility and Logistics Corporation Limited (TNMLC), which functions under the State Transport Department, has invited tenders to select multiple payment gateway service providers to integrate with the Online Ticket Reservation System (OTRS).

The move aims to bring the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), all Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations (TNSTCs), and the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) under a single digital platform accessible via WhatsApp.

Currently, tickets for government bus services are booked through various channels such as the official website, mobile app, e-Seva and franchisee centres, kiosks, and API-based portals.

Once the WhatsApp system becomes operational, passengers can book, pay, and receive e-tickets directly on their mobile phones. Payment options will include UPI, credit and debit cards, QR-based systems, and popular digital wallets such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and WhatsApp Pay.

Officials said the new initiative will benefit thousands of passengers who rely on SETC and TNSTC services for long-distance and inter-district travel. Together, these corporations operate over 5,000 buses, including deluxe, sleeper, and air-conditioned coaches.

TNMLC, which serves as the nodal agency for the OTRS, currently manages an average of 17,976 seat bookings daily and nearly 5.87 lakh bookings every month. Of this, about 85 per cent come through online and mobile platforms, with the rest handled by franchisee counters.

Introduced in 2011, the OTRS has gradually evolved into a robust digital system that allows passengers to reserve seats from anywhere in the state and even from outside Tamil Nadu.

The addition of WhatsApp ticketing is expected to further improve accessibility for passengers in rural and semi-urban areas, particularly those less familiar with web-based booking portals.

As part of the upcoming upgrade, TNMLC has also directed the establishment of a 24/7 helpdesk in Chennai, to be operated by the selected payment gateway partners. The helpdesk will handle payment and booking queries in both Tamil and English, ensuring round-the-clock support for commuters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor