When Chandrababu Naidu had vowed to return to Andhra Assembly as CM

Amaravati, June 4 Breaking down publicly over the humiliation he faced in Andhra Pradesh Assembly in November 2021, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and then leader of opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu had vowed to return to Assembly as Chief Minister. Two-and-half years later, he is set to return to the Assembly as the Chief Minister following the party's superb show.

Alleging that the MLAs of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) humiliated him by making personal remarks about his wife Bhuvaneswari, the seasoned politician from Andhra Pradesh had turned emotional and broke down at a news conference on November 19, 2021.

Stating that he never faced such humiliation in his political life, he likened the Assembly to 'Kaurava Sabha' and decided to boycott it till 2024.

The Assembly had witnessed dramatic scenes when Chandrababu Naidu vowed to come to the House again only as a Chief Minister while staging a walkout in protest against a barrage of personal comments made by YSRCP MLAs during a discussion on the agriculture sector.

Chandrababu Naidu had said his wife never interfered in politics but the YSR Congress leaders dragged her name and resorted to character assassination.

The TDP president had stated that he tolerated all the humiliations during the last two-and-a-half years but the ruling party crossed all limits.

The TDP chief had appealed to people to extend support to him in this fight for 'dharma'.

During the debate in the Assembly, the YSRCP MLAs had alleged that Naidu had a hand in the murder of Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga and Alimineti Madhava Reddy. They also blamed him for his father-in-law N.T. Rama Rao's downfall.

Amid heated exchange, Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao reportedly uttered an abusive word about Chandrababu Naidu, leading to a pandemonium.

Later, the TDP chief told told the House that he was deeply perturbed with the insults heaped on him and claimed that his family was being dragged into the muddle at the behest of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chandrababu Naidu regretted that after nearly four decades of his political career during which he rubbed shoulders with the who's who of national leaders, he had to face this humiliation.

He then swore that he would not come back to the House till he becomes the Chief Minister.

