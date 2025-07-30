When Congress doubted, PM Modi delivered - strike by strike

New Delhi, July 30 Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a powerful and comprehensive response in Parliament, systematically countering every question and accusation made by the Congress and other opposition parties regarding Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a speech that spanned several critical national security issues in Lok Sabha, PM Modi made it clear that Bharat’s response to terrorism was deliberate, effective, and strategically sound, while also exposing the Opposition’s contradictions and what he termed as “propaganda driven by Pakistan.”

‘Not a single country stopped Bharat’

Amid claims that India was internationally isolated or pressured, PM Modi categorically stated:

“Not a single country in the world stopped Bharat from acting in self-defence. Out of the 193 UN member countries, only three issued statements in support of Pakistan.”

He affirmed that India received global backing, from QUAD to BRICS, France to Germany, and Russia to the U.S., thereby debunking the narrative that the country was under diplomatic strain during the operation.

‘Targeted questions, clear answers’

Opposition leaders questioned whether any military action was taken at all, and later, why the operation was "stopped." PM Modi highlighted the absurdity and contradiction in this line of questioning:

“At first, they didn’t even accept that any action was taken. Now they ask, ‘Why did you stop it?’ What a contradiction!”

The Prime Minister outlined the clear objective of Operation Sindoor - to dismantle the epicentres of terror responsible for the Pahalgam attack, stating:

“We had a clear objective: to strike the epicentres of terror - the locations where the Pahalgam attack was planned, where training, logistics, recruitment, and funding were managed.”

On May 7, the Indian military held a press conference, declaring the mission successful and non-escalatory.

“We made it clear that our mission was complete. We informed Pakistan’s DGMO within minutes that our objectives had been achieved.”

Taking sharp aim at the Congress party, PM Modi accused them of mocking India’s response within days of the April 22 Pahalgam attack:

“Just three or four days after the terrorist attack, Congress leaders were mocking: ‘Where is the 56-inch chest?’ ‘Where has Modi gone?’ They seemed to enjoy it, as if they had scored a political point.”

He warned that such “cheap political attacks” only served to demoralise the armed forces, adding that:

“Some Congress leaders neither believe in Bharat’s capabilities nor in its armed forces.”

PM Modi narrated how Pakistan was stunned by Bharat’s response on the night of May 9 and morning of May 10, revealing that:

“Our missiles struck every corner of Pakistan with such force that they never imagined… Pakistan called and pleaded with our DGMO: ‘Please stop, we’ve had enough.’”

He also disclosed that the U.S. Vice President attempted to contact him during the peak of the escalation, warning of an impending Pakistani attack. PM Modi responded with firmness:

“If Pakistan attacks, we will respond with a bigger strike. We will respond to bullets with shells.”

Responding to doubts about accountability for the Pahalgam attackers, PM Modi pointed to Operation Mahadev, in which the perpetrators were neutralised.

“Yesterday, our security forces brought the attackers of Pahalgam to justice. But someone asked: ‘Why was it done yesterday?’ What’s going on with these people?”

He highlighted how India ensured the safe return of a BSF soldier captured during the conflict - just as it had done during the Balakot episode when Wing Commander Abhinandan returned with honour.

Throughout the address, PM Modi portrayed the Congress as echoing Pakistan’s rhetoric, stating:

“Compare statements from Pakistan with those from some leaders here - they match, comma for comma, full stop for full stop.”

He accused Congress of undermining military actions, questioning surgical strikes and airstrikes, demanding “proof,” and even calling Operation Sindoor a “drama.”

“Calling it a drama - how can that be your opinion? This is nothing short of pouring acid on the barbaric killing of 26 people by terrorists.”

PM Modi also revisited historical decisions, calling the Indus Water Treaty signed by Nehru a "grave betrayal": “The Indus Water Treaty was a direct and grave betrayal of Bharat’s identity and self-respect. But now, Bharat has corrected that old mistake.”

Self-reliance in defence: Sindoor spirit

PM Modi credited ‘Make in India’ in the defence sector for the success of Operation Sindoor.

“On 9th May, Pakistan attempted a massive attack with around 1,000 missiles and drones. But Bharat intercepted and destroyed them all. Our air defence system shattered them like twigs.”

He emphasised: “Operation Sindoor is still active. And if Pakistan dares again, it will receive a crushing reply.”

--IANS

brt/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor