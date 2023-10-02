When it comes to election campaigning, lie brazenly: Jairam to PM Modi over comments on Rajasthan

New Delhi, Oct 02 Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his comments that the maximum cases of crimes against women were reported from Rajasthan. Ramesh said that Modi did not utter a single word on Manipur and incidents of crimes against women in other states.

“When it comes to election campaigning Modi will do what he does best – lie brazenly,” the Congress leader said.

He added, “The Congress will never condone violence against women, and the Rajasthan government has and will pursue justice in all cases with the utmost urgency and seriousness whereas the BJP governments do the opposite -- never accept responsibility or accountability.”

Ramesh, who is the party’s general secretary in charge of communication, in a post on X, said, “The Prime Minister will not utter a word about Manipur. He will not mention Ujjain. He will not act against his own party MP for atrocities on women wrestlers nor condemn Delhi Police’s atrocious treatment of our national champions. But when it comes to election campaigning, he will do what he does best — lie brazenly.”

“We would have thought that at least on Gandhi Jayanti the Prime Minister would spare the nation of his falsehoods, distortions and defamations,” the Rajya Sbaha MP added.

“For the record, the Congress party will never condone violence against women, and the Rajasthan government has and will pursue justice in all cases with the utmost urgency and seriousness. BJP governments do the opposite — never accept responsibility or accountability. That is the difference,” Ramesh added.

His remarks came after Modi, while addressing a public meeting on Monday in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh said that the Congress government in Rajasthan has destroyed the state in the last five years.

Modi said that it pains him that the state tops the crime list. “Maximum cases of crimes against women are from Rajasthan. Is this why you voted for the Congress? Modi asked.

