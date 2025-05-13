When our forces chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', enemy trembles with fear: PM Modi at Adampur base

New Delhi, May 13 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, paid a visit to the Indian Air Force (IAF)'s Adampur base and interacted with air warriors and soldiers.

He saluted their courage and lauded their service to the motherland.

Addressing the country's braves, PM Modi spoke about the power of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan, explaining how it fills the enemies' heart with fear.

"'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' is not just a slogan -- it is the solemn oath of every soldier ready to lay down their life for the nation. It is the voice of every citizen who wishes to live and serve for their motherland. When our armed forces chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', the enemy trembles with fear," the Prime Minister said, eliciting loud cheers from the gathering.

He added that every strike on India's enemy firms up nation's resolve to take on the rogue players, with sound of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' echoing and reverberating throughout the country.

"When India's soldiers chant the victory of Mother India, the enemy's heart trembles. When our drones demolish the walls of the enemy's fortress, when our missiles reach their target with a whoosh, the enemy hears -- Victory to Mother India," PM Modi said.

He also added, "When our drones destroy the enemy, when our missiles strike with precision -- the enemy hears only one thing: Bharat Mata Ki Jai. When our armed forces defy the threat of nuclear blackmail, from the ground to the skies, the echoes of Bharat Mata Ki Jai resound."

The Prime Minister thanked the soldiers and bravehearts for making the nation and every countrymen proud, adding that they have created history.

"Even decades from now, when the courage of India is remembered, your chapter will be the most celebrated. You will inspire generations to come. I salute the brave jawans of the Air Force, Navy, Army, and the BSF. Because of your unmatched valour, Operation Sindoor now echoes everywhere," he said.

PM Modi added that it was because of the valour of Armed Forces that the echo of Operation Sindoor was being heard in every corner today.

"Throughout this entire operation, every Indian stood by your side. The prayers of every Indian were with all of you. Today, every citizen is grateful to their soldiers and their families, indebted to them," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor