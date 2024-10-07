When PM Modi marked a milestone 23 years ago as Gujarat CM

New Delhi, Oct 7 It has been 23 years since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over the reins of Gujarat as its Chief Minister and marked a turning point for both Gujarat and India.

Taking to X on Monday, Modi Archive, which documents and narrates the life journey of PM Narendra Modi through archival pictures, videos, audio clips and other such material, shared a pictorial glimpse of the Prime Minister from decades ago.

“Today marks the historic day when, 23 years ago, @narendramodi took office as Chief Minister of Gujarat. It was a turning point not only for Gujarat but for India. But not many know the story of how Narendra Modi became Gujarat’s Chief Minister 23 years ago,” the post began.

Indicating that taking office as the Chief Minister of Gujarat was a milestone in the illustrious career of the Prime Minister, the post shed light on the time preceding his Gujrat CM days.

Widely known among party members as "NaMo," Modi had spent years transforming the BJP into a formidable force in Gujarat.

“As the state’s BJP organising secretary, his tireless efforts helped the party make inroads into Congress strongholds—a remarkable feat considering that the BJP had been almost non-existent in the region. In 1984, the BJP had only one Member of Parliament in Gujarat, A. K. Patel from Mehsana,” the post added.

The note concluded with the most decisive juncture in PM Modi’s political trajectory.

“But in 1985, when Modi was assigned by the RSS to work with the BJP, it marked a turning point. His political foresight and determination were instrumental in helping the BJP emerge as a serious contender to Congress. #23YearsOfSeva”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor