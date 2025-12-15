When PM Modi secured his first decisive electoral mandate, just a year after becoming Gujarat CM

New Delhi, Dec 15 On this day in 2002, Narendra Modi delivered his first comprehensive electoral mandate, barely a year after assuming office as Gujarat Chief Minister. The landmark verdict not only reshaped Gujarat’s political landscape but also marked the emergence of Narendra Modi as a decisive and dominant leader. In the Assembly elections held that year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a sweeping landslide victory, winning 127 of the 182 seats. Newspapers of the time famously described the outcome as “Modi magic.”

Recalling the historic moment, Modi Archive, a popular social media handle on X, stated, “On December 15, 2002, the Gujarat Assembly election results delivered @narendramodi his first comprehensive electoral mandate, just a year after assuming office as Chief Minister.”

“The Bharatiya Janata Party registered a sweeping landslide, capturing 127 of the 182 assembly seats. The verdict, described by newspapers as "Modi magic," defied most predictions and was widely seen as a referendum on his leadership,” the post added.

"Contesting from Maninagar in Ahmedabad, Modi won by a commanding margin. He described the result as "a victory for the self-respect of the five crore people of Gujarat." The 2002 verdict marked a decisive political realignment, transforming Modi from a crisis-era administrator into a leader with an unambiguous and unassailable democratic mandate, firmly establishing him as the dominant force in Gujarat politics," it added.

Narendra Modi first took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001. He was appointed by the BJP’s national leadership to replace the then incumbent Chief Minister, Keshubhai Patel. What followed was a tenure that would redefine governance and electoral politics in the state.

Narendra Modi went on to serve as the 14th Chief Minister of Gujarat for nearly 13 years across four consecutive terms. His tenure lasted until May 22, 2014, when he resigned after being elected as the Prime Minister of India. To date, he remains the longest-serving Chief Minister in Gujarat’s history.

Maninagar in Ahmedabad holds special significance in PM Modi’s political journey. It was the Assembly constituency he represented three times as Chief Minister, winning by substantial margins in the 2002, 2007 and 2012 elections. In May 2014, after becoming Prime Minister, he bid an emotional farewell to the constituency. Today, Maninagar is represented by BJP MLA Amul Bhatt, but its association with Narendra Modi remains deeply etched in Gujarat’s political history.

