When PM Modi's out of the way gestures won hearts of people, politicians & sportspersons

New Delhi, April 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in leading by example and abides by what he says or promises. His appeal and charisma continue to inspire the billion-plus population, while there are many instances of his statesmanship which has left leaders cutting across political lines enamoured.

Here is a compilation of such instances which endeared him to people's hearts.

The first instance is of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting her first Budget in the NDA government. While presenting the 2.5 hours long Union Budget, Sitharaman felt unwell in the middle and had to take permission from the Speaker for the sit-in presentation.

Sometime later, she recalled PM Modi's deep concern for her health and well-being.

She said that "PM Modi sent his personal doctor for my check-up", and also revealed that he kept on enquiring about her well-being, even many years after the incident.

In another instance, PM Modi's teary farewell for then Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, while the latter was retiring from the Upper House, left the Opposition lawmakers in awe of him.

Later, Ghulam Nabi Azad also made a gushing praise for PM Modi and said that despite repeated criticism of PM Modi-led government's policies for many years, the Prime Minister's tearful speech made him emotional.

"PM Modi showed true statesmanship by giving me, the Leader of Opposition in House, an emotional farewell. Besides being a hard worker, PM Modi's heart-warming gesture left me and Opposition members enamoured," Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

Smriti Irani also faced a personal crisis during her first stint as minister.

Sharing the incident, she revealed that while she shuttled between hospital and home for son's health while also facing a raging issue in Parliament, PM Modi's concern and assistance helped her tide over it.

"I was worried and hassled, but PM Modi kept asking what kind of help you need? He is such a person, such a boss, whom one would like to die for," she said.

Another instance is PM Modi's surprise visit to the Indian national cricket team's dressing room when the Men in Blue lost the World Cup 2023 final against Australia.

PM Modi met the cricketers in the dressing room, consoled and uplifted the spirits of the players while they felt dejected over losing the trophy in the final match.

A couple of cricketers later revealed that silence and gloom in the dressing room subsided, and the cricketers got talking only after PM Modi met them and consoled them.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor