When Telangana CM responded to call of ‘Revanth Anna’

Hyderabad, Dec 11 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy responded to a woman calling him ‘Revanth Anna’ to seek his help when he visited a hospital.

When Revanth Reddy arrived at Yashoda Hospital Somajiguda to visit his predecessor K. Chandrasekhar Rao and was passing through the lobby accompanied by scores of security personnel and officials, a woman sitting at a distance, called out to him loudly as ‘Revanth Anna’ and said she wanted to talk to him.

The word 'Anna' in Telugu means elder brother.

Immediately responding to her call, Revanth Reddy went up to her and enquired about her problem.

She sought help with regards to treatment of her baby admitted at the hospital.

The Chief Minister directed hospital officials accompanying him to address her problem.

The video clip of Revanth Reddy’s gesture went viral on social media.

Revanth Reddy, who assumed office on December 7, visited KCR at the hospital on Sunday.

The former chief minister underwent hip replacement surgery on Friday after suffering a fracture when he slipped and fell at his house.

Revanth Reddy’s gesture of calling on his predecessor has been lauded by leaders of various political parties.

