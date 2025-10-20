When we light lamps, remember the martyrs too: Defence Minister and Army Chief extend Diwali greetings

New Delhi, Oct 20 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday extended warm Diwali greetings to the nation, urging people to remember the brave soldiers and martyrs who laid down their lives in the service of the country.

Extending his heartfelt wishes to all officers, soldiers, and their families, General Dwivedi said that Diwali -- the festival of lights and happiness -- should illuminate everyone’s lives with renewed energy, new opportunities, and the spirit of success.

He wished for peace, prosperity, and harmony for all citizens.

In a special message, the Army Chief appealed to the nation to remember the sacrifices of the bravehearts who ensured the country’s security and honour.

“When we light lamps this Diwali, let us also light one in memory of our martyrs,” he said.

Marking the occasion, General Dwivedi visited forward posts in the high-altitude areas of Uttarakhand to celebrate Diwali with soldiers guarding the nation’s frontiers.

The Army Chief reviewed the operational preparedness and security situation in the strategically-important Himalayan region, including Pithoragarh and its surrounding areas.

During his visit, General Dwivedi interacted with troops deployed in harsh weather conditions and extended festive greetings to them.

He lauded their commitment, courage, and discipline while emphasising the importance of strengthening civil-military cooperation in these sensitive border zones.

“Diwali is not only a festival of light but also a symbol of courage, sacrifice, and unity,” the Army Chief said, encouraging the troops to continue their dedicated service to the nation.

The Indian Army continues to safeguard the nation’s borders with unwavering discipline, dedication, and a deep sense of national service -- values that reflect the true spirit of Diwali.

In his Diwali message, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended greetings to all citizens. He prayed that the divine festival bring positivity, prosperity, and new energy to every household.

“May the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha keep illuminating the lamp of peace, unity, and progress across the country,” Singh said.

The Indian Air Force, too, joined in extending festive greetings, conveying best wishes for a bright, peaceful, and prosperous Diwali to all Indians.

