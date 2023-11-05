When will Patahi airport open for public: Neeraj Kumar to Amit Shah

Patna, Nov 5 JD-U MLC Neeraj Kumar on Sunday asked the Home Minister Amit Shah when will Patahi airport be opened for the general public.

Kumar shared a video clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2019 Lok Sabha campaign speech in which he had promised to construct an airport in Patahi in Muzaffarpur district.

Shah will also address a public the rally at the same venue.

“Former minister and BJP leader Suresh Sharma is claiming that a regional airport will be constructed in Patahi while BJP State President Samrat Choudhary is saying that land is not available.

“Samrat Choudhary is politically insulting Suresh SharmaI. Amit Shah should clarify when the airport will be opened for the public,” Kumar asked.

He said that Modi promised to give pensions to farmers, traders and others having age above 60 years old.

“Amit Shah is a caretaker of Modi, so he should give details about how many pensions were given to people having more than 60 years of age, when the central government has given these pensions and who are these beneficiaries,” Kumar said.

Bihar Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar said that BJP is a drowning ship as its leaders are used to do Jumlebazi.

“Amit Shah came here and he will do the Jumlebazi again and return to Delhi. His government has not done any work for the poor people of Bihar. They had promised 2 crore jobs every year and Nitish Kumar who had promised 10 lakh jobs is fulfilling his promises,” Kumar said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor