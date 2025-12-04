'Where is he': JD(U) questions Tejashwi Yadav's absence from Assembly

Patna, Dec 4 The JD(U) on Thursday questioned the absence of Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav from the joint session of both Houses of the Bihar Assembly, addressed by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Speaking to IANS, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, “I just want to know where the Leader of the Opposition is -- where Tejashwi Yadav is -- whether in the sky, underground, east, west, north, south, in the Assembly, in the Council, in any constituency, anywhere. What's his location? He is not in the Assembly to avoid questions.”

Reacting to the remarks, Congress MLA Qamrul Hoda said, “The Leader of the Opposition is absent; there may have been some important work. There could be many reasons -- health issues, illness, legal matters or court appearances. There is nothing particularly significant about this. It could simply be due to a case, which may have required his presence elsewhere.”

JD(U) leader and MLA from Nalanda, Shrawon Kumar, said, “He will come; he will come today. He may have gone somewhere. It appears he has lost interest. The people have rejected him. Arrogance had overtaken him, and the public has taught him a lesson. It would be better if he moves forward having learned from it.”

Meanwhile, on the third day of the Bihar Assembly’s winter session, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan delivered his special address on Wednesday.

Following the speech, Nitish Kumar was elected Leader of the House, while Tejashwi Yadav was officially recognised as the Leader of Opposition (LoP). Additionally, JD(U)'s Narendra Narayan Yadav filed his nomination for the post of Deputy Speaker.

The inaugural session of the 18th Bihar Legislative Assembly began on December 1 amid heavy security. All 243 newly elected MLAs took their oath of office before pro-tem Speaker Narendra Narain Yadav on the first day of the session.

