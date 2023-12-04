‘Whether interim bail could be extended for that long’: SC questions Satyendar Jain’s counsel

New Delhi, Dec 4 The Supreme Court on Monday deferred hearing on a bail plea filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in connection with an alleged money laundering case, who is currently out on interim medical bail.

At the very outset, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Jain, submitted that the matter may be adjourned because Justice A.S. Bopanna, who presides over the special bench, is not sitting owing to illness.

Singhvi said that Jain’s plea has already been heard in part by the special bench and may be posted for hearing in January next year.

At this, Justice Bela M. Trivedi remarked: “We will have to see whether the interim order (granting bail on medical grounds) could continue for that long.”

The senior counsel contended that a “reasoned” interim order could not be vacated by a different bench when a special bench notified by Chief Justice of India has partly heard the matter at length.

Thereafter, the top court decided to adjourn the proceedings and extended interim medical bail for the meantime.

Earlier on November 24, the Supreme Court had ordered that the interim bail granted to the AAP leader be continued till December 04.

The apex court in May this year had initially released Jain for six weeks on interim bail, saying a citizen has a right to receive treatment of his choice in a private hospital at his own expense but imposed various conditions, including a bar on talking with the media and leaving Delhi without permission.

The AAP leader had moved the top court seeking bail in money laundering cases by the ED, challenging the Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea. In April, the Delhi High Court dismissed the bail plea of Jain stating that the applicant is an influential person and can tamper with evidence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor