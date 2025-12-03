'Which history books does Rajnath Singh read?': Oppn questions after ‘Nehru–Babri’ remark

New Delhi, Dec 3 Opposition leaders on Wednesday criticised Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for claiming that the country’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, had sought public funds to build the Babri Masjid, but that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had prevented the plan from proceeding.

The controversy erupted after the Union Minister made the remarks on Tuesday while addressing a 'Unity March' in Gujarat to mark Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary.

“Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru wanted to build the Babri Masjid using public funds. If anyone opposed this proposal, it was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, born to a Gujarati mother. He did not allow the Babri Masjid to be built using public funds,” Rajnath Singh said.

Reacting to the remark, Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi told IANS: "I do not know which history books Rajnath Singh reads, but we are in 2025. Jawaharlal Nehru served as India’s first Prime Minister and provided direction and vision at a time when the British had just left, poverty was widespread, and the nation was finding its footing."

"Raising such issues repeatedly does not suit a Defence Minister or the ruling party. A Ram Mandir now stands there after the Supreme Court judgment. Continuing polarisation for electoral gains, especially ahead of the Uttar Pradesh election, is unfortunate. It is time to put a full stop to distorted history," she added.

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha said: "If Amit Shah had said it, I would not have been surprised. But hearing this from Rajnath Singh saddens me. You cannot change history. Rajnath Singh ji, you do not need coaching—read real history. Don’t become like those who learn from WhatsApp forwards."

Congress MLA Amin Patel said: "We have studied history. Nehru and Patel worked together in unity. These events took place 65–70 years ago, and there is no evidence to support such claims. Statements like these mislead people."

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad said: "The Hindu–Muslim issue has been resolved. The BJP now wants to revive it for political advantage. There are real issues—farmers are suffering, inflation is rising, and there is no discussion on SIR. To avoid accountability, they create such controversies."

Congress MP Imran Masood also rejected the Defence Minister’s claim, saying: "The only historical document we know mentions not Nehru, but Sardar Patel. He had written a letter banning the RSS for spreading hatred. If Patel had remained alive longer, such a situation would not have arisen. Nehru lifted the ban because he believed in democratic inclusion of ruling and opposition voices."

"You cannot compare yourself with Nehru. He founded IITs, IIMs, and built institutions that shaped modern India. I do not understand why a Union Minister is rewriting history.”

Samajwadi Party MP Virendra Singh said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party has proven that it always lies and speaks only falsehoods. Apart from lies, they have no other agenda."

Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad said: "Rajnath Singh holds a responsible position as the Defence Minister, and when someone in such a position makes false statements, it does not look good... I would tell him to either present proof, apologise, or resign."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor